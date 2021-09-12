Man arrested, another man hospitalized following shooting near downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody and another man is in critical condition following a shooting that happened just west of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened near Frio and Houston Streets around 3:00 p.m., Sunday.

A man was found shot in the stomach at the scene and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS in critical condition, officers said.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene but was spotted by responding officers running south on Frio Street.

Officers chased the man on foot until the man reached the south parking lot of SAPD headquarters, where he was apprehended.

Charges are still pending and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

