Partly Cloudy icon
88º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man arrested, another man hospitalized following shooting near downtown, police say

The shooting happened near Frio and Houston street around 3:00 p.m. Sunday.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

Tags: shooting, downtown, San Antonio, police, crime, SAPD
1 critically injured, suspect caught after shooting downtown, SAPD says
1 critically injured, suspect caught after shooting downtown, SAPD says (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in custody and another man is in critical condition following a shooting that happened just west of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened near Frio and Houston Streets around 3:00 p.m., Sunday.

A man was found shot in the stomach at the scene and was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS in critical condition, officers said.

Police said the suspect ran from the scene but was spotted by responding officers running south on Frio Street.

Officers chased the man on foot until the man reached the south parking lot of SAPD headquarters, where he was apprehended.

Charges are still pending and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Read Also:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email

Before starting at KSAT in August 2011, Ken was a news photographer at KENS. Before that he was a news photographer at KVDA TV in San Antonio. Ken graduated from San Antonio College with an associate's degree in Radio, TV and Film. Ken has won a Sun Coast Emmy and four Lone Star Emmys. Ken has been in the TV industry since 1994.

email