Man, 23, charged with murder following deadly Southeast Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man is charged with murder after San Antonio police said he fatally shot a man during an argument in front of a Southeast Side apartment building.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m., Saturday, in the 3400 block of E. Southcross.

Police said the two men got into an argument in the parking lot before the situation turned violent.

Roger McCracken, 23, claimed the other man had tried to pull a knife on him, so he grabbed his handgun and shot him, according to officials.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the 34-year-old man, later identified by the Medical Examiner as Ronnie Riddle, with gunshot wounds.

Riddle was taken via EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

McCracken is being held in the Bexar County Jail and is charged with murder. According to court records, his bond has been set at $250,000.

