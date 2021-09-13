Man wounded in shooting during altercation at South Side motel, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s South Side late Sunday night.

Officers were called around 8:20 p.m. to the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, not far from Steves Avenue and South Presa Street after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, two men had gotten into an altercation for an unknown reason at the Everkleen Motel and that’s when one of the men pulled out a gun and fired.

Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, got into a vehicle and drove to a nearby gas station where he called for help.

The wounded man was taken to area hospital for injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

SAPD said the suspect fled following the shooting, and that there is no word on whether he left on foot or in a vehicle. There is also no description of the shooter.