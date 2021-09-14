Partly Cloudy icon
Here’s how to track COVID-19 case numbers at San Antonio-area schools

Case numbers are down from a couple of weeks ago

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

(File Photo)
SAN ANTONIO – After a quick spike just as the school year was getting underway, COVID-19 cases on campus are starting to trend downward.

According to state data, virus cases reported by schools across Texas rose sharply starting in mid-August, peaked the week of Aug. 23-29, and have been going down since then.

The state’s dashboard is a week behind in reporting, but most San Antonio-area school districts are now posting more recent case numbers on their websites.

The City of San Antonio’s COVID-19 dashboard also now includes links to school data.

You can check cases in the following districts:

