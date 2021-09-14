Here’s how to track COVID-19 case numbers at San Antonio-area schools

SAN ANTONIO – After a quick spike just as the school year was getting underway, COVID-19 cases on campus are starting to trend downward.
According to state data, virus cases reported by schools across Texas rose sharply starting in mid-August, peaked the week of Aug. 23-29, and have been going down since then.
The state’s dashboard is a week behind in reporting, but most San Antonio-area school districts are now posting more recent case numbers on their websites.
The City of San Antonio’s COVID-19 dashboard also now includes links to school data.
You can check cases in the following districts:
- Alamo Heights (AHISD) - COVID-19 cases in district
- Medina Valley (MVISD) - Case management in district
- Comal (CISD) - Active cases by campus
- Ft. Sam Houston (FSHISD) - COVID-19 tracking dashboard
- North East (NEISD) - Weekly data by campus
- Northside (NISD) - Weekly district COVID report
- Poteet ISD - Active cases by campus
- San Antonio (SAISD) - COVID-19 testing report by campus
- Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City (SCUCISD) - Active test-confirmed cases reported daily
- Somerset (SISD) - Weekly reported lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Southside ISD - COVID-19 cases by week
- Southwest ISD (SWISD) - Active case Management