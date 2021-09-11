Reagan High School coach passes away from COVID-19, NEISD officials say

An assistant football coach from Ronald Reagan High School has passed away from COVID-19, according to North East ISD officials.

Kevin Hernandez, 29, died from the virus after first getting sick over the summer, the district confirms. They said Hernandez had also not been working at the school this year.

According to the RRHS website, the 2021-2022 school year would mark Hernandez’s fourth year with the high school.

In addition to being the assistant football coach, he was also a special education teacher and a PALS co-sponsor, according to the school’s website.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

