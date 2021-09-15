Video shows SAPD officers dragging handcuffed man

SAN ANTONIO – A veteran San Antonio Police Department detective was suspended 20 days after investigators said he dragged a screaming, handcuffed man down the street and refused to provide him medical help.

The suspension of Det. David Pantoja became effective July 20, nearly six months after the incident took place. Footage of the incident was obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders on Tuesday.

Pantoja and another officer, later identified by officials as Robert Ferguson, were seen dragging the man, Joshua Coney, by his handcuffed arms as Coney faced away from them, Pantoja’s suspension paperwork states.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the 7300 block of Trail Crossing near Mainland Drive.

Pantoja’s suspension paperwork states that Coney was “unnecessarily dragged” and was denied medical services after asking for them.

Additionally, Pantoja issued Coney a misdemeanor citation for failure to ID during the incident, even though it is not a citable offense, records show.

“Detective Pantoja did not thoroughly understand the laws and ordinances which he was charged with enforcing when he issued the citation in question,” Pantoja’s suspension paperwork states.

Although an incident report written by Pantoja mentions that he was forced to “drag” Coney toward his patrol vehicle, it states that he and another officer did so only after Coney made his body go limp.

Pantoja’s report also states that Coney “attempted to place both of his legs under the rear of my patrol vehicle to appear as if he had been run over by the police vehicle.”

Though Pantoja previously objected to the suspension, records show he eventually agreed to the discipline.

Ferguson was also suspended for six days in connection with the incident, officials confirmed.

Pantoja has worked for SAPD since 1996, city records show. Ferguson has been with the department since 2016.

