Man arrested after attacking two motel employees with knife, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he pulled a knife and attacked two employees at a North Side motel overnight.

The incident happened around 12:50 a.m., Sunday, at a Motel 6 Extended Stay, in the 11200 block of US Highway 281 North.

Police said the man, in his mid-30s, was staying with his girlfriend at the motel and was causing trouble toward employees most of the day.

The motel received complaints about the man’s behavior and two employees confronted him, asking him to settle down, police said.

The situation escalated when the man pulled a knife and attacked the two employees, according to SAPD.

One of the employees was severely cut in the arm. He was taken by EMS to University Hospital in serious condition, officials said.

The other employee was cut in the hand and treated at the scene.

Police said the man with the knife was arrested and will face two counts of aggravated assault.

