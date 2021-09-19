2 pilots injured in military jet crash in Fort Worth neighborhood, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas – A military jet trainer aircraft crashed in a Fort Worth neighborhood left two pilots injured and several homes damaged Sunday morning, according to Lake Worth police.

The incident happened around 10:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of Tejas Trail and Dakota Trail, just two miles northeast of Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

When emergency crews arrived, they said both pilots of the aircraft had been injured following the crash. One pilot was ejected from the aircraft in his parachute, which got caught in some power lines, and another pilot in his parachute was found in the neighborhood, according to authorities.

Both pilots were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries. According to Naval Air Training officials, the instructor pilot is in stable condition, and the student naval aviator’s condition is unknown, though he is alive and being treated.

The two occupants ejected from the aircraft. The instructor pilot is in stable condition; the student naval aviator’s condition is unknown but he is alive and receiving treatment. Both were transported to medical facilities for evaluation. — Naval Air Training (@CNATRA) September 19, 2021

No injuries to area residents were reported. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports between two to six homes were damaged from the crash.

Ad

Police and emergency agencies are still working the scene and people are advised to avoid the area at this time. If residents find debris in the area, police are urging them to leave it in place.

Although the cause of the crash is unknown, Naval Air Training officials said the pilots were conducting a routine training flight that came out of Corpus Christi International Airport prior to the crash.

The pilots were conducting a routine training flight that originated from Corpus Christi International Airport. The cause of the crash is unknown. The safety team is en-route for damage assessment.



Updates will be provided as the situation develops. — Naval Air Training (@CNATRA) September 19, 2021

This is a breaking story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Man arrested after attacking two motel employees with knife, police say