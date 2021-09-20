Partly Cloudy icon
Candle fire causes more than $40K in damage to West Side home, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. in 1100 block of Merida Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Merida Street house fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An accidental candle fire late Sunday night has damaged a West Side home, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Merida Street, found not far from South Zarzamora Street and Cupples Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found a working fire in the home. Fire officials said the fire was started by accident as a candle caught some clothes on fire and quickly spread.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and without incident. A mother and daughter were both able to get out of the house safely.

The SAFD said the daughter has asthma and was checked out at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Damage to the home is estimated between $40,000 and $50,000.

