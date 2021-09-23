Clear icon
Local News

LIVE at 11 a.m.: Dr. Anthony Fauci to address COVID-19 questions in ABC town hall

KSAT.com will livestream ‘Vaccines: What’s New, What’s Next’ at 11 a.m. Thursday in this article

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

ABC Town Hall on vaccines (KSAT)

Dr. Anthony Fauci will join ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton for a live town hall aimed at helping viewers separate fact from fiction and offer guidance on issues like talking to vaccine-hesitant family and friends.

The town hall, “Vaccines: What’s New, What’s Next,” begins at 11 a.m. Thursday. You can watch a livestream in this article in the video player above.

Ashton will interview Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, regarding COVID-19 variants, vaccines, booster shots, mandates and more.

Following the interview, Ashton will be joined by a panel of experts to continue the conversation and answer questions about COVID-19.

The panelists include:

  • Heidi Arthur, chief campaign development officer with the Ad Council. Arthur oversees the nonprofit organization’s COVID-19 vaccine education initiative.
  • Rita Carreón, vice president for health at UnidosUS. Carreón oversees the organization’s strategic direction in health.
  • Dr. Mara Minguez -- a pediatrician, assistant chief medical officer for community affairs at New York Presbyterian/Columbia and assistant clinical professor of pediatrics and public health at Columbia University -- will join the panel. Minguez is board-certified in pediatrics and adolescent medicine.
  • Dr. Angelica Kottkamp, assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at New York University. Kottkamp is an infectious disease specialist.

