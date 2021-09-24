San Antonio-area’s fourth Costco is now open

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Costco has opened the doors to its fourth store in the San Antonio area.

The location opened Thursday at 191 W. Loop 1604 S. at The Shops at Dove Creek just south of Potranco Road.

People who sign up for a Costco membership at the West San Antonio story before Oct. 31 will be eligible for special offers.

Those offers include a free $20 Costco shop card as a new executive member or a free $10 Costco shop card as a gold star member. The new members must enroll in auto-renewal.

Costco has three other locations at 5611 UTSA Boulevard on the Northwest Side, 1201 N. Loop 1604 E. in Stone Oak and 15330 on Interstate 35 in Selma.

