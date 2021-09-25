Funeral services announced for Bexar County deputy who died of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Memorial and funeral service plans have been announced for a Bexar County deputy who recently succumbed to COVID-19.

Deputy Ronald Butler, 56, died Sept. 3 at an area hospital from COVID-19, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. He served with the sheriff’s office for nearly 31 years as a courthouse transport deputy.

Services for the fallen deputy will be held Tuesday, Sept. 28, beginning at 9:45 a.m. with a departure from Mission Park North, at 3401 Cherry Ridge in San Antonio.

Attendees will arrive at 10 a.m. at Community Bible Church, located at 2477 N Loop 1604 E, and the memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook on the BCSO’s page.

Butler leaves behind a wife and two children. Officials said the fallen deputy’s brother also serves with the sheriff’s office and has been with BCSO for 22 years.

Ad

More on KSAT: