Clear icon
76º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Funeral services announced for Bexar County deputy who died of COVID-19

Deputy Ronald Butler, 56, died Sept. 3 at an area hospital

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, COVID-19, Coronavirus
Pictured is Deputy Ronald Butler.
Pictured is Deputy Ronald Butler. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Memorial and funeral service plans have been announced for a Bexar County deputy who recently succumbed to COVID-19.

Deputy Ronald Butler, 56, died Sept. 3 at an area hospital from COVID-19, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. He served with the sheriff’s office for nearly 31 years as a courthouse transport deputy.

Services for the fallen deputy will be held Tuesday, Sept. 28, beginning at 9:45 a.m. with a departure from Mission Park North, at 3401 Cherry Ridge in San Antonio.

Attendees will arrive at 10 a.m. at Community Bible Church, located at 2477 N Loop 1604 E, and the memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook on the BCSO’s page.

Butler leaves behind a wife and two children. Officials said the fallen deputy’s brother also serves with the sheriff’s office and has been with BCSO for 22 years.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email