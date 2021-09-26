San Antonio mother holds 19th birthday celebration for late son a year after he was murdered

San Antonio – A San Antonio mother celebrated what would have been her late son’s 19th birthday, symbolizing her non-stop fight for justice after he was killed a year ago.

Ana Maria Carpio held the celebration memorial at the San Fernando Cemetery #3 Saturday afternoon in honor of Sebastian Carpio.

Sebastian was killed days before he would have turned 18-years-old.

Investigators found his body in the trunk of a burned, stolen car on Calle Duarte, Sept. 20, 2020.

On Saturday, several family members and friends showed up to give their support.

“I think we all feel that extra pain and that extra impact that such a heinous crime has,” Ana Carpio said. “Today is his special day. He would have turned 19. We would have loved to celebrate it in a different way at home but because of the circumstances, we have no other choice but to do it here. I don’t think we will ever recover from his death and the manner in which his life was taken.”

During his celebration, a mariachi band performed, and several gathered sharing memories of Sebastian.

“He was very handsome,” Ana Carpio said. “He was very charismatic; loving and friendly with everyone. I say this all the time but he was the light in every room that he entered.”

The impact Sebastian had on people still exists today.

“I come out here on a daily basis and on occasion, I will see his friends, teachers and coaches visiting him,” Ana Carpio said. “Some of his friends still keep in touch with me.”

She said she plans to continue this celebration every year around her son’s Sept. 25th birthday.

Her mission is to continue bringing awareness to her son’s case.

“I have a goal and I am going to continue fighting this battle because unfortunately, the way my son’s life was taken, it was in a heinous manner and I know there are others out there responsible and should be held accountable,” she said. “I work 8-5 but my job doesn’t stop at 5 p.m. I continue to look into the possibilities, and how else I can advocate for my son. To help my detectives and my DA to get the others responsible for what was done to my son.”

She said as a mother, she refuses to give up.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, she plans to gather the community together at the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center where the suspect arrested for this case is currently in custody.

She’s inviting other families with similar tragedies to come out and let their voices be heard as they await the sentencing for the minor who was charged with murder.

“No mother and no parent should ever have to go through this,” she said. “No family should ever have to lose a loved one in any way. This is not right. Us parents are not supposed to outlive our children.”

The gathering will begin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

