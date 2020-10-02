Teen arrested for murder of 17-year-old Sebastian Carpio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Sebastian Eduardo Vasquez Carpio, according to San Antonio police.

Carprio was reported missing Sept. 19 and just a day later, his body was found in the trunk of a burned vehicle in the 6600 block of Calle Duarte in Bexar County, officials said.

The suspect in the case turned himself in to San Antonio police on Thursday. He’s been charged with murder and was taken to the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center.

His name has not been released, because he is a juvenile, according to authorities.

