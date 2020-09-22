‘You messed with the wrong kid!’ Mother of missing teen speaks out at son’s prayer vigil

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother is hoping for the best in the case of her missing 17-year-old son, Sebastian Vasquez Carpio.

Her prayer is that he is found alive.

“Whoever did this to my son, I can tell you that I am not going to rest until I find justice for my son!” said Ana Carpio, his mother.

Sebastian Carpio was last seen Friday near Burgate Farm. Family members said they found his bike at a home not far from that location.

Monday night, a candlelight vigil was held were hundreds showed up in prayer for his return.

“My kid went to school with him,” said Norma Llamas. “He is a good student and very friendly. As a mother, it is scary you know. It is usually a safe community because my kids are alway out here playing with their bikes and stuff as well so it is a scary thought.”

People spoke about how charismatic and funny Sebastian is. They all say they are praying he is found sooner rather than later.

“My son did not deserve, if they did whatever they did to him,” Ana Carpio said. “You messed with the wrong kid!”

If you have any information that can help San Antonio Police with this investigation, you are urged to call them at (210) 207-7660.