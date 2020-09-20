SAPD searching for 17-year-old who disappeared on West Side

San Antonio police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who disappeared on Friday.

Sebastian Eduardo Vazquez Carpio was last seen in the 5500 block of Burgate Farm on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Carpio is 6 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes and has brown hair, police said. Identifying marks include a mole on his left chest.

Police said the teenager was wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and a black backpack when he disappeared. He may be riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.