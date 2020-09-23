Human remains found in west Bexar County belong to missing 17-year-old, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police confirmed on Wednesday that the human remains found in a burnt car in west Bexar County on Sunday belong to a missing 17-year-old.

Sebastian Eduardo Vasquez Carpio disappeared on Friday. His remains were found in a stolen car that was set on fire in the 6600 block of Calle Duarte, officials said.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed the remains were those of the 17-year-old.

Police say no arrests have been made and are still investigating the cause of death.

Related: Human remains found in stolen vehicle set ablaze on West Side, San Antonio police say