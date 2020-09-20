Human remains found in stolen vehicle set ablaze on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Human remains were found inside a stolen vehicle set on fire Sunday morning in Bexar County’s West Side.

San Antonio police made the discovery while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 6600 block of Calle Duarte in Bexar County, the vehicle was found completely burned. Police say that while inspecting the scene, they discovered skeletal remains inside.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies and SAPD police officers were on the scene and are coordinating “follow up and report activities,” a SAPD spokesperson said in an email.

Investigators were still on scene Sunday afternoon.

The identification of the victim is pending The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s investigation, the spokesperson said.

SAPD will not confirm at this time if this incident is related to a specific case until further investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this article as additional information becomes available.

