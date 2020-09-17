Records: Woman charged with murder months after boyfriend’s decomposing body found in home

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested months after her boyfriend was found fatally shot at his home on the East Side.

Mary Diaz, 36, was charged with murder and credit/debit card abuse on Wednesday, according to Bexar County Jail records.

An arrest affidavit has revealed months of investigation following the grim discovery of the body of Christopher Jones, 58, on Feb. 18.

Police said officers were asked to conduct a welfare check after the family had not heard from Jones since Jan. 25. When officers arrived at his home in the 400 block of Susanwood, they smelled an odor and saw flies through the windows before finding Jones' body, the affidavit states.

A wall adjacent to his body had a defect that appeared to be caused by a bullet, police said. The affidavit states a Smith and Wesson handgun box was empty and 40-caliber Blazer rounds for the gun were found in a closet.

The cartridge for the bullets had some missing rounds, police said.

Neighbors told police that they had seen Diaz, who they say was pregnant at the time, driving near the house a week prior, according to records.

On Jan. 29, she was found with Jones' wallet, car keys, phone and credit and debit cards after she was arrested on an unrelated charge, for possession, police said. On that day she told police she was robbed at gunpoint while selling music equipment, which was later determined to belong to Jones.

Police said Diaz had 40-caliber Blazer bullets in her bra, the same type of rounds found at the crime scene weeks later. She told police she was holding Jones' belongings because he allowed her to do so.

The day after Jones' body was discovered, his Cadillac was found near Diaz’s residence. The affidavit states she told police she believed Jones was in California or Ohio. She was still in possession of his wallet, phone, laptop and car keys, and claimed he left her the belongings before he left.

Police said Jones' Gmail account was accessed after he died, and the account was used to change passwords in his banking accounts and PayPal account.

Text messages on the cellphone also revealed two witnesses, who said Diaz admitted to shooting Jones, the affidavit states. Diaz told one witness she shot Jones because “she discovered photos she did not approve of on his cellphone,” the affidavit states.

A DNA search warrant was obtained on Wednesday, police said. She told police she used Jones' bank accounts and identification “for her own gain” but did not speak about his death, the affidavit states.

Her bond was set at $260,000.

