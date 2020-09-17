SAPD: Suspect opens fire on man after giving him, woman a ride

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who they say opened fire on a man during an argument.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Linda Lou, not far from South Hackberry and East Southcross.

A man and a woman went out for drinks downtown and called another man to pick them up, police said.

When they arrived at Linda Lou, an argument erupted between the two men. Police said the man who picked up the pair opened fire on the male, striking him in the leg.

The suspect left the scene, but police recovered the vehicle at another location. The suspect was not found.

The shooting victim was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition.