Man critically injured after being stabbed by woman’s ex-boyfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was stabbed by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend overnight, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Hoover Avenue, not far from Nogalitos Street after receiving word of a someone injured.

According to police, a woman and her 42-year-old ex-boyfriend had a disagreement earlier in the evening and she along with her current boyfriend and two friends tracked him down. That’s when, police said, the three men got into an altercation with the ex, and the ex picked up a knife and stabbed the current boyfriend in the abdomen.

Authorities said the ex-boyfriend and the other two men all fled following the stabbing. The man stabbed was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries. The woman was taken into custody on previous warrants, police said.

Investigators say they’re not sure yet whether this was a case of self defense, or if the ex simply took an argument too far. Police are still looking to track down all parties involved.