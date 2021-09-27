Multiple violent crimes on Northeast Side road causes concern for residents

SAN ANTONIO – The 8800 to 8600 blocks of Starcrest Drive have seen three homicides so far this year.

Police said the first incident happened in late February when a witness saw a man who had been shot in the back pushed out of a black SUV. The suspect then took off, and at last check, has not been caught.

The second incident happened in early September. Police said a man tried to rob a couple, but the couple was able to wrestle the gun away and ended up shooting and killing the suspect.

The third incident happened just a few weeks after, on Thursday, Sept. 23rd.

According to SAPD, they got calls for gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head.

The teen was transported to the Brooke Army Medical Center but died because of his injuries. Police are still looking for the suspect in this killing.

“I don’t want to live here anymore after that, you know. You shouldn’t see police with their lights on going up and down your street every day or waking you up when you’re trying to sleep,” said Alejandro Garza, a resident of Starcrest Drive.

Garza said in his three years living in the area, he feels like the crime has gotten worse. He fears for his 12-year-old sister and himself.

Councilmen Clayton Perry, who presided over District 10 and Starcrest Drive since 2017, says crime in District 10 has stayed steady but violent crime in San Antonio as a whole has gone up.

“It just so happens that at Starcrest, they had those three violent murders right there. But again, none of them were connected,” Perry said.

“They are stepping up the patrols in that area... Officers are making a larger presence in that area,” said Perry.

He went on to say, anytime there is a violent crime nearby, residents are made aware of the situation.

He added since two of the three homicides this year are still under investigation he urges anyone with information to call SAPD.