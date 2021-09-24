19-year-old in critical condition after being shot on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s Northeast Side late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to the 8800 block of Starcrest, not far from Perrin Beitel Road and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived find a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police said they are not sure what led up to the shooting and don’t have any witnesses or suspect information.

Authorities say they did receive some calls about gunshots in the area, but otherwise they don’t have much to go on. The investigation is ongoing.

SAPD did not identify the victim.