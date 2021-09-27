Reward offered for info in 2009 shooting that killed 31-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are still searching for information leading to the arrest in the 2009 slaying of Evaristo Sierra.

Sierra, 31, was found dead around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2009, inside a home in the 12200 block of Maverick Bluff, near Wetmore Road.

Police said a friend discovered Sierra with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told officers that they heard gunshots and saw a four-door, gold-colored vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Several men were inside the vehicle, but police said it is unclear if they were involved in the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, which may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Ad

Read also: