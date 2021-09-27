San Antonio fire engineer dies of COVID-19 complications, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio fire engineer died on Sunday after succumbing to complications of COVID-19, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Joseph M. Faunce began working for the San Antonio Fire Department in 1989 and was most recently assigned to the Fire Training Division, the department said.

“Joe was an extremely kind man and great friend to many in our SAFD family. The SAFD extends our most sincere sympathy and condolences to the Faunce family and want them all to know they will forever be part of our family,” SAFD said in a news release.

Funeral arrangements are still pending at this time. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

