Local News

Pregnant woman hospitalized after vehicle crash on North Side, police say

Crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. near Loop 410, San Pedro Avenue

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

San Pedro vehicle crash image.
San Pedro vehicle crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A pregnant woman was taken to an area hospital following a vehicle crash on the city’s North Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Loop 410 and San Pedro Avenue.

According to police, the woman’s vehicle collided with a truck near the intersection. The woman was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where she is getting checked out.

Police said the woman was found not to be intoxicated. The cause of the crash is not currently known.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

