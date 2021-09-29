1 hospitalized, 1 detained following stabbing at supply company, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another man has been detained following a stabbing at a supply company early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the Triple S Steel Supply Company in the 2000 block of West Thompson Place, not far from Highway 90 and South General McMullen Drive.

According to police, a 46-year-old man was training a 26-year-old man when an argument broke out. That’s when, police said, the 26-year-old man stabbed the other in both the abdomen and the shoulder.

Police said the 26-year-old man fled, but was detained by nearby officers. The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

SAPD did not identify either the victim or the attacker, or say exactly what the argument was about. The investigation is ongoing, police said.