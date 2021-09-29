San Antonio police find man fatally shot on West Side street

Shooting at San Patricio and South Chupaderas streets on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers who responded to a shooting call on the West Side found a man in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was shot around 6 p.m. on Tuesday at San Patricio and South Chupaderas streets, not far from Guadalupe Street, police said.

Responding officers provided medical treatment until paramedics arrived, but paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Witnesses were interviewed but police have not identified a gunman.

The shooting victim, believed to be in his 40s, has not been identified.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

