Man uncooperative with officers after being found shot in leg, police say

Officers called just after 7 a.m. to 10900 block of Laureate Drive

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Image of shooting at Laureate Drive.
Image of shooting at Laureate Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man who was shot Wednesday morning was uncooperative with officers and was taken to an area hospital for his wound, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 7 a.m. to the 10900 block of Laureate Drive, not far from Interstate 10 and Fredericksburg Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find the man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to University Hospital, in stable condition.

Investigators say the suspect fled following the shooting. The victim was uncooperative, so they don’t have much to go on, police said.

For now, SAPD is interviewing those present at the scene. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

