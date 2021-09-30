2 men wounded in shooting on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two people were shot on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 12:40 a.m. to the 2900 block of West Salinas Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and West Commerce after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find two men shot in the leg. One of the men was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center while the other was taken to University Hospital, police said.

At this time, information about the shooting is limited. Police said two people were detained at the scene, but it is unclear how they were involved. SAPD said they received conflicting statements from witnesses and are still trying to determine if the suspect or suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call. The investigation is ongoing, police said.