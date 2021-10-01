Medical Examiner IDs man fatally shot by deputy in West Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a 39-year-old man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy on the far West Side on Thursday morning.

Nicholas Charles Norris, 38, was shot in his left side and later died from his injury, according to the ME.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Potranco Road and Sundance Crest, just outside of Loop 1604.

Deputies were first notified of a suspicious person who was “scaring customers over the past couple of days” at a nearby store, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

A deputy confronted Norris, but he drove away at a high rate of speed. The deputy initiated a pursuit, but that pursuit was later terminated, Salazar said.

Norris was later spotted driving “very erratically” in circles on Potranco Road, and the pursuit began again.

A deputy, who is an 8-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, tried to pull over Norris, and a struggle ensued.

It was during that struggle that the deputy shot Norris once on his left side, according to Salazar.

A video that was taken by a witness showed Norris driving while the deputy was hanging off the vehicle. However, it’s unclear if that happened before or after shots were fired, Salazar said. It’s also still unknown if Norris was armed with a weapon.

Once Norris stopped his vehicle, he remained “violent” despite his gunshot wound, according to authorities.

He continued to fight against first responders as they tried to pack his wound, but eventually, paramedics were able to load Norris into an ambulance.

Norris later died from his injuries, and the deputy involved in the incident is placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, Salazar said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting at the intersection of Potranco Road and Sundance Crest on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (KSAT)

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation continues.

