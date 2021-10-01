SAPD, Crime Stoppers looking for woman who allegedly assaulted Dollar General employee during robbery

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a woman accused of robbing a Dollar General in the 7100 block of U.S. Highway 90, near West Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a woman accused of a robbery and assault at a West Side Dollar General.

The robbery occurred Monday in the 7100 block of U.S. Highway 90, near West Military Drive.

Authorities said the woman entered the store, put several items from a display inside a backpack, and tried to leave without paying.

When a store manager approached the woman as she exited the store, she assaulted him and fled, police said.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

