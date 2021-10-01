Volunteers needed to sort through thousands of books for SAISD program

Each year the SAISD Foundation's Book Buddies program provides tens of thousands of children's books to students in San Antonio ISD schools.

SAN ANTONIO – Each year, the SAISD Foundation’s Book Buddies program provides tens of thousands of children’s books to students across the district’s schools. This year’s goal is to provide 23,000 students with four books each however, volunteers are needed to make that happen.

This week, a fleet of at least 24,000 books were delivered to the Book Buddies headquarters on the city’s West Side. According to Carrie Smith with SAISD Foundation, those books must first be sorted by volunteers.

“Volunteers sort through books by grade level, assess the condition of the books, clean them, and place them into boxes to be distributed to the 23,000 students we aim to serve for the 2021-2022 school year,” Smith said.

Book Buddies volunteers help carry out the mission of students K-12 growing their home libraries to enable them to be strong and proud readers.

According to the program’s website, during the 2020-2021 school year, they distributed 45,000 books to 16,000 students across 32 SAISD schools. This year the goal has doubled to visit 45 schools and deliver a total of 92,000 books.

Volunteers are needed now to help sort books. Volunteer opportunities are available every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at 311 North Frank Luke Dr. Suite #108.

To register to volunteer, click here.