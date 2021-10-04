Man shot during late night meet-up at Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was out for a late night meet-up on the city’s Northeast Side is starting the morning in the hospital.

San Antonio police say someone shot him late Sunday night, just minutes after he arrived at an apartment complex in the 14600 block of Judson Road.

Police say the victim, who is in his 20s, and a passenger drove to the Judson Meadow apartments with plans to meet someone there.

Instead, two men in ski masks walked up, pointed guns at them and demanded cash.

Police say the victim attempted to put his car in reverse and escape but one of the gunmen shot him, hitting him in the upper body.

At last check, police say the victim was in critical condition at a hospital.

The two gunmen were gone when officers arrived.

So far no arrests have been made.