Clear icon
89º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Murder trial of John Scharringhausin begins as courts reopen after COVID-19 shutdown

John Scharringhausin on trial for Jan. 2020 murder on city’s Northwest Side

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts
Murder trial of John Scharringhausin begins as courts reopen after COVID-19 shutdown
Murder trial of John Scharringhausin begins as courts reopen after COVID-19 shutdown

SAN ANTONIO – After being shut down for two months due to the Delta Variant surge, in-person jury trials are underway again at the courthouse.

The first trial to start this week is that of John Scharringhausin. He’s accused of the Jan. 2020 murder of Anthony Sanks.

Sanks was gunned down outside his apartment on San Antonio’s Northwest Side. Police say Scharringhausin lured Sanks outside by texting him to meet him in the parking lot.

After Scharringhausin pleaded not guilty, the trial began Monday in the 226th District Court.

Both sides presented opening arguments and the state put several witnesses on the stand.

At some point, Scharringhausen himself is expected to take the stand.

If found guilty he is facing 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Related:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

email