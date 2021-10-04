North Side Mexican restaurant cited for leaving meats at room temperature

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant on the city’s North Side was ordered to go through a re-inspection in August after different types of meat were found at room temperature.

The cooked pastor and fajita meat at room temperature at El Burrito Tapatio, located in the 3000 block of West Avenue, had no documentation or time to discard labeling, city health records show.

The establishment was given a score of 77 and was also cited for cooks not using a protective barrier and for employees not washing their hands.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1201 N. FM 1604 West, 100

Firehouse Subs, 226 W. Bitters Rd., 100

Primal Juice & Smoothies, 9703 Bandera Rd., 100

Burmese Foods, 3703 Colony Dr., 98

Panda Brothers, 9107 Marbach Rd., 98

Tacos El Patron, 8839 Culebra Rd., 97

Fidelo’s Mexican Restaurant, 10929 Nacogdoches Rd., 95

Wok Inn, 7430 NW Loop 410, 95

Bahama Buck’s, 8910 Bandera Rd., 93

El Capitan Mariscos & Taqueria, 4310 Vance Jackson, 93

Comida de Estela, 9756 Southton Rd., 91

Culebra Super Meat Market, 9107 Marbach Rd., 91

Babe’s Old Fashioned Food, 434 SW Military Dr., 90

Jim’s Coffee Shop, 11006 IH 10 West, 90

East China Bistro & Sushi, 11643 SE Loop 410, 87

El Real de Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 2123 Culebra Rd., 87

Mazatlan Restaurant, 7914 IH 35 South, 86

Pig Stand, 1508 Broadway, 85

El Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 7628 Marbach Rd., 83

El Burrito Tapatio, 3008 West Ave., 77

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

