Bexar County Jail inmate dies from COVID-19 complications, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County Jail inmate has died after battling COVID-19 since September, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Hamilton, 41, was pronounced dead Monday around 10:10 p.m. by medical staff at the Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

BCSO said Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 18 at the hospital and remained there for treatment. His health continued to decline until he eventually died from complications of the virus, according to officials.

BCSO says his death is believed to be related to COVID-19 complications. However, the medical examiner’s office will make the final determination for the cause of death.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said, per standard practice, it will conduct an investigation into Hamilton’s death.

Hamilton was in the Adult Detention Center awaiting trial after being booked for super aggravated assault of a child on Aug. 16, 2020.

More on KSAT: