Clear icon
88º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Bexar County Jail inmate dies from COVID-19 complications, BCSO says

Donald Hamilton, 41, was booked for super aggravated assault of a child last August

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Inmate, death, Coronavirus, BEXAR COUNTY, BSCO, deputy
41-year-old Donald Hamilton
41-year-old Donald Hamilton (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County Jail inmate has died after battling COVID-19 since September, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Hamilton, 41, was pronounced dead Monday around 10:10 p.m. by medical staff at the Metropolitan Methodist Hospital.

BCSO said Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 18 at the hospital and remained there for treatment. His health continued to decline until he eventually died from complications of the virus, according to officials.

BCSO says his death is believed to be related to COVID-19 complications. However, the medical examiner’s office will make the final determination for the cause of death.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said, per standard practice, it will conduct an investigation into Hamilton’s death.

Hamilton was in the Adult Detention Center awaiting trial after being booked for super aggravated assault of a child on Aug. 16, 2020.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email