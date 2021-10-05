Clear icon
Local News

San Antonio, Leon Valley police respond to standoff on Northwest Side

Shots fired in the 7000 block of Weathered Post St., near Timberhill and Huebner Road

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

San Antonio and Leon Valley police are involved in a standoff Tuesday morning at a neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Leon Valley police have responded to a standoff Tuesday morning in a neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Authorities responded to a call for shots fired around 7:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Weathered Post St., not far from Timberhill and Huebner Road, west of Bandera Road.

It is unclear if police were already at the home at the time that shots were fired.

A neighbor told KSAT that he heard one loud gunshot followed by up to 10 consecutive gunshots. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The suspect is believed to be barricaded in the home.

KSAT has a crew at a command post near the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

