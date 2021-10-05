San Antonio, Leon Valley police respond to standoff on Northwest Side

San Antonio and Leon Valley police are involved in a standoff Tuesday morning at a neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Authorities responded to a call for shots fired around 7:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Weathered Post St., not far from Timberhill and Huebner Road, west of Bandera Road.

It is unclear if police were already at the home at the time that shots were fired.

A neighbor told KSAT that he heard one loud gunshot followed by up to 10 consecutive gunshots. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The suspect is believed to be barricaded in the home.

Right now @SATXPolice on the scene in a neighborhood in Leon Valley for reports of shots fired. We are still waiting for information from police— watch @ksatnews at GMSA at 9 am for the latest. pic.twitter.com/23K8Jnl5aM — Sarah Acosta (@SarahAcosta) October 5, 2021

