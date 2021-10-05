Driver extracted from car after crashing into South Side utility pole, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver had to be cut from his vehicle after he crashed into a utility pole on the city’s South Side early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the corner of South Flores and SE Military Drive, not far from Roosevelt Avenue.

According to police, the driver was speeding and lost control of his Dodge Charger at the intersection, crashing into a utility pole. The car wrapped around the pole, sending debris across the intersection and a tire away from the scene, police said.

SAPD said the driver was extracted from the car by firefighters after they cut a hole in the roof. He was taken by EMS to a hospital, with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say they will check to see if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The vehicle’s bumper landed on a street across from South Flores, hitting a woman on her foot as she got off a bus. The woman did not need treatment, police said.

Both lanes of westbound SE Military are presently closed, as well as two lanes of northbound South Flores Street. At this time, it is unclear when the roads will reopen.