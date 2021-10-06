Bexar County judge discusses key projects during the State of the County address

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Judge Nelson announced today he will not seek another term in office and shared the key projects the county is taking on during the State of the County address.

“I have one year, three months to go, but I will not run for re-election. I want to give time for good candidates to step forward for the primary elections, which begin this coming March,” Wolff said.

Judge Wolff was appointed to the position in 2001 and successfully won re-election five times.

“I want to thank our citizens for allowing me to serve my state, my city and my county,” Wolff said.

Business and community leaders gathered at the Grand Hyatt for the event. Judge Wolff also spoke about COVID-19 and the road to recovery.

Bexar County has had three surges of COVID-19, and Wolff continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated to prevent a winter surge.

He then spoke about the different projects in the works.

“I want to get the next section of San Pedro Creek completed by the end of next year, and we want to get the BiblioTech library up next year,” Wolff said.

The segment of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park project from Houston Street to Cesar Chavez Boulevard is scheduled to be finished by the end of next year. The stretch from Guadalupe Street to South Alamo is also under construction, and the final phase that will connect the Creek to the San Antonio River is currently under development.

Wolff also spoke about millions of dollars being spent on roads, creeks and trails. The county has a 10-year infrastructure program that totals $617 million and includes 87 projects.

The county is also concentrating on creating a talented workforce for manufacturing. It’s building a 30,000 square foot training academy at Brooks in partnership with the Texas Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (TX Fame), an organization that includes 10 private manufacturing companies.

New hospitals in the works will serve residents in different sections of the county.

Wolff said another project he is excited about is the Navistar plant.

“They will start production in the first quarter of this coming year, and they will have 600 people working out there by the end of the quarter to produce trucks for Navistar, including their first all-electric truck,” Wolff said.

