FBI issues AMBER Alert for 13-year-old girl in Houston

HOUSTON – A search is underway for a 13-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man wanted in connection with her abduction in Houston, according to the FBI.

Authorities issued an AMBER alert in the disappearance of Leilana Graham on Tuesday evening. She is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Graham was last seen on Sept. 21 wearing a white and yellow striped shirt, black shoes and carrying a clear backpack. She is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 147 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Officials are also searching for Sha Kendrick Edward Smith, who is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 250 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Smith is said to be driving a blue 2008 GMC truck with Texas License plate number 28809T1.

Smith was last heard from in Houston, authorities say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 713-793-5000.