Firefighters battle flames after fire breaks out at East Side recycling plant

SAN ANTONIO – Area firefighters had to fight flames at a recycling plant on the city’s East Side early Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in just after midnight at the Republic Services plant in the 1900 block of Hormel Drive, not far Interstate 35 and Binz-Engleman Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames inside the building. They had trouble finding the source of the fire, because inside there was a 25 foot pile of cardboard and other recyclable materials. Crews used a “front loader” to move the materials around in an effort to find the source, fire officials said.

The SAFD said the building does have a fire suppression system to help with flames, but firefighters still had to work for hours.

Employees at the plant have since returned and resumed normal operations.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not released.