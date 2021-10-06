Northside ISD will no longer enforce mask mandate starting next week

SAN ANTONIO – Northside Independent School District is relaxing its mask requirements starting next week.

The district will no longer enforce a mask mandate as of Monday, Oct. 11.

In an email to parents, the district says it still strongly encourages mask use.

Northside ISD said the decision results from local COVID-19 numbers declining and metrics improving for a number of weeks.

The district says it will continue to monitor cases and is prepared to reinstate the mask mandate district-wide or at specific campuses if confirmed COVID-19 cases rise significantly.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

COVID-19 positivity rate down to 3.9% in Bexar County, officials say