SAPD searching for 2 men who assaulted, shot man outside store

Officers responded to a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in the 200 block of Castroville Road.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting outside a West Side food mart that sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in progress around 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Castroville Road, not far from SW 19th Street and Guadalupe Street.

There, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying in front of Daniel’s Food Mart.

The man told officers that while he was in his vehicle in the parking lot, two men approached the driver’s side window and stared at him.

He exited his vehicle and began fighting with one of the men, he said. Another man then fired a shot at the 35-year-old.

The two assailants ran away from the scene. Officers searched the area but were unable to find them.

The shooting victim was uncooperative with authorities as paramedics treated him, according to SAPD.

He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

