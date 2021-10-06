San Antonio woman killed, Austin man arrested after drunk-driving crash in rural Central Texas highway

A 62-year-old woman from San Antonio was killed in a head-on crash caused by an alleged drunken driver last week in Central Texas, according to media reports.

Carol Ann Neatherlin died at the scene Friday on U.S. Highway 281 south of the city Evant, which is in Lampasas County, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to KWTX and KXXV. Evant is located about an hour west of Waco.

Authorities told the news stations that Neatherlin was sitting in the front passenger’s seat of a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by a 71-year-old man from San Antonio.

The Ram was traveling southbound on the highway when a northbound 2020 Ford Edge sedan, driven by a 48-year-old man from Austin, crossed the center strip into oncoming traffic.

Troopers said the driver of the Ram tried to avoid colliding with the Edge, but the two vehicles crashed head-on.

The 71-year-old man was transported to a hospital in Lampasas with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford Edge, who has not been identified, showed signs of intoxication.

He was charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to the reports.

