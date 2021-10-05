Woman escapes serious injury when car crash sends debris flying at her

Police survey the damage done from the crash that left a car wrapped around a utility pole.

SAN ANTONIO – A car crash on the city’s South Side has left a woman scratching her head, wondering how she escaped serious injury when debris came flying her way.

Berth Delos Santos had just stepped off a bus at the corner of S. Flores and SE Military before 7 a.m. Tuesday when she saw trouble heading her way.

“I was right on the corner, just about to cross the street, when I saw the car, like, you know, going crazy,” she said. “Everything, pieces of the front bumper, then pieces came out.”

The front bumper of the car flew clear across the intersection, landing not at Delos Santos’ feet but on one of them.

The car bumper landed on the opposite side of S. Flores. A tire flew across the intersection diagonally. (KSAT 12 News)

She was left limping from a sore toe.

The driver, meanwhile, was trapped in the car until firefighters cut off the roof and freed him.

The car had wrapped around a utility pole which destroyed the entire passenger’s side of his car.

San Antonio police survey the damage done from the crash which left a car wrapped around a utility pole. (KSAT 12 News)

Police say it was fortunate that the driver, who is in his 20s, was alone at the time.

He was rushed to a hospital, and officers at the scene said he should survive.

They are still investigating what went wrong behind the wheel.

However, police say based on the force of the crash, it appears the driver was speeding.

“It happened just, like, (snap) out of nowhere. It just happened quickly,” Delos Santos said, still in shock that she wasn’t killed.

Police say if there had been just a few inches’ difference in how either she or the driver was hit, there may have been a different ending to the story.