Affidavit: Deadly altercation caught on camera before suspect fled the scene

Luis Angel Alvarado, 21, has been charged with murder, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man wanted in the shooting death of another man turned himself in to authorities following a manhunt, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Luis Angel Alvarado was charged with murder in the Sept. 20 shooting at the Granada Apartments in the 1400 block of Somerset Road, not far from South Zarzamora Street, SAPD states. His bond is set at $250,000.

Authorities have accused Alvarado of gunning down 31-year-old Santos Cedillo in an altercation in the parking lot of the complex, where both men resided.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that an argument between the two men erupted after Alvarado arrived in his vehicle. The altercation was caught on video by a witness, police said.

Alvarado held a semi-automatic handgun in his right hand as Cedillo stood about 8-10 feet away from him, the affidavit stated. The men threatened to assault each other, and Alvarado kept pointing his gun at the other man “several times as they walked through the parking lot,” investigators said.

In the video, a woman is overheard possibly speaking to a 911 dispatcher about Alvarado having a gun. Cedillo’s spouse also tried to intervene, police said.

After several minutes, Alvarado raised his handgun and fired multiple times at Cedillo, striking him in the torso. He died at the scene.

Police said the suspect got in his vehicle and fled northbound on Somerset Road. Last week, SAPD released a bulletin with information about the wanted man.

He turned himself in at the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday, SAPD said.

Luis Angel Alvarado (KSAT/BCSO)

