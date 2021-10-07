Go inside $7 million San Antonio penthouse with video tour

SAN ANTONIO – You can peek inside a 15,000 square foot penthouse in San Antonio’s historic Southtown district.

A video tour shows the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence located at 114 Camp Street, which was originally conceived and developed by the late philanthropist and collector Linda Pace.

Originally built in 1926, the Camp Street residences once served as the Duerler Candy Factory.

The penthouse, listed for $7.25 million, is spread out across the top two floors of the historic building and has views of the Southtown district and a private 7,500 square foot rooftop.

The outdoor area has a jetted swim spa and irrigated gardens, according to the listing.

There’s also an art storage unit that’s separate from the main penthouse - you know, in case you need to store your Rembrandt.

Michael Reisor with Douglas Elliman Real Estate has the listing.

