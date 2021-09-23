New luxury riverfront resort community in New Braunfels will offer properties along Guadalupe River

Photo shows land from The Bluffs on the Guadalupe development which is slated to break ground in late 2021.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A new luxury riverfront resort community called The Bluffs on the Guadalupe is scheduled to break ground in late 2021.

There will be 242 homesites in the new development located at 1501 FM 306 across the highway from Whitewater Amphitheatre in New Braunfels.

“This has been the most desired Guadalupe riverfront parcel in all of Comal County for the last 20 years and this is a 15-year negotiation in the making,” said developer Will Korioth.

There will be 26 on-acre lots available in the community, each with 120 feet of riverfront.

Planned amenities for The Bluffs on the Guadalupe include a natural spring swimming lagoon with turquoise limestone rock, a 1.7-mile hike-and-bike trail along the Guadalupe River, swimming pools, fishing, kayak and paddleboard huts, and fishing access to more than 20,000 rainbow trout annually.

“Located only three miles from the dam, we are the honey hole for fish with our position along the cold water, and our trail system along the river is simply magical,” Korioth said.

The land the community will be built on is littered with cypress trees, including the largest cypress tree ever recorded in Texas history at an impressive 41.5″ in circumference, according to community officials.

Lot reservations are expected to open in January 2022. To receive more information on lot availability or for builders interested in learning more about the development, click here.

Korioth also recently developed the now sold-out Oxbow on the Guadalupe community - a gated development located across the river from The Bluffs on the Guadalupe.

