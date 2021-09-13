Got $30 million? You could be sitting by the river on your Texas Hill Country Ranch

MASON COUNTY, Texas – There’s a 6,243-acre ranch for sale in the Texas Hill Country and it just recently hit the market.

The James River Ranch in Mason County is currently listed for $30 million and it comes not only with a spring-fed creek and river frontage but also a unique history.

According to the listing, this ranch is owned by descendants of the famous frontiersman Captain Charles Schreiner who famously hosted a dinner party with his eight children and had each of them turn over their plate to find out which part of his land they would inherit.

James River Ranch was part of more than 60,000 acres that was bequeathed to Francis Schreiner Jeffers, the listing states.

There are two homes, livestock pens, three barns and open garages on the property. The main home is made of wood and was built in the late 1930s and the other is made of stone and was built in 1925. Both homes were renovated in 2010.

Roughly 1.25 miles of the James River run through the ranch. Parts of the river that flow through the property feature deep holes and fast-flowing rapids, according to the listing. There is also a spring-fed creek, a spring and several rock dams.

White-tailed deer, turkey, hogs and dove are all found on the ranch and the river offers a good opportunity for fishing.

Robert Dullnig with Dullnig Ranch Sales has the listing.

